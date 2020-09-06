Menu

Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford pose for pre-season photo

Manchester United FC
Manchester United English duo Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have been snapped posing for a pre-season photograph alongside two other unknown friends.

Lingard, 27, posted the photo on his personal official Instagram which shows team-mate Rashford standing next to him.

The pair who will now be preparing for their club’s Premier League opener on September 19 will undoubtedly be keen to get back into action and Lingard especially will be hopeful he can restore Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s faith in him having recently fell out-of-favour with the Norwegian.

