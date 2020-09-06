Kai Havertz is finally a Chelsea player, and it seems like this transfer was a long-term project, even if it didn’t always look that realistic.

This has been detailed in a report from The Athletic, who suggest Havertz initially favoured a move to Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, despite being aware of Chelsea’s interest.

The Germany international was not initially that taken in by the Blues, according to The Athletic, but the report explains that the coronavirus pandemic this summer changed the picture.

This meant Real and Bayern wanted to wait a year before making what would be a big investment in Havertz, but the player himself wanted to move this year after Leverkusen missed out on Champions League qualification.

From there, it seems Chelsea manager Frank Lampard played a key role in talking up his project to Havertz, who was left hugely impressed by the vision of the manager, according to The Athletic.

Antonio Rudiger is also mentioned by the report as having a small role to play, while the signing of another German Timo Werner this summer also did no harm.

Chelsea fans will be thrilled that Lampard did such fine work in helping their club punch above their weight in the transfer market.

Havertz looks a huge talent who could be ideal to help the west London giants replace the influential Eden Hazard, who has been missed since his move to Real Madrid last summer.