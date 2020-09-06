Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent arrives in Manchester in attempt to seal transfer to Man City

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent Fali Ramadani has reportedly recently arrived in Manchester in the hope of securing the 29-year-old’s long-awaited transfer to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

READ MORE: New scheme in the works could see fans return to English football games ahead of schedule

Koulibaly has become one of the highest rated centre-backs in Europe after an impressive six year spell in Naples.

The Senegalese defender continued to impress last season after helping his side keep eight clean sheets in 29 domestic and European starts.

The highly-rated experienced centre-back has been hotly tipped with a move a summer transfer to Man City who appear to be in the market for a new central defender, as per Sky Sports.

Despite the wide-spread speculation that Koulibaly could swap Serie A for the Premier League, Napoli and Man City have struggled to come to an agreement for the defender after reports emerged that the club’s relationship had broken down due to the sale of Jorginho in 2018 after he was supposed to join Man City before going to Chelsea.

Napoli president De Laurentiis again about Koulibaly: “How we can have a normal and calm negotiation with Manchester City to sell Koulibaly? They won’t talk directly with us because of the Jorginho deal [promised to ManCity, sold to Chelsea] 2 years ago…”. ? #MCFC #ManCity — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2020

However, the latest development in the ongoing saga comes from Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport via Sports Witness who claim that Koulibaly’s agent Fali Ramadani has recently arrived in Manchester in the hope of finally sealing the deal.

The report goes onto state that Ramadani has likely arrived to hear Man City’s offer which he will take back to Naples and should the offer be rejected, Pep Guardiola is then expected to move on from Koulibaly.