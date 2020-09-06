Liverpool accept defeat in bid to keep star player and clear him to leave for bargain transfer fee

Liverpool have reportedly conceded they’ve lost the battle to keep star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The Netherlands international has been a key performer for the Reds for the last few years and it could be a real blow to lose him after all the big contributions he’s made to their success in the Champions League and the Premier League.

Still, the Daily Mirror suggest that Wijnaldum now seems likely to leave for Barcelona and Liverpool have set a low asking price of just £15million for him.

That’s an absolute steal for such a fine player, and Barcelona’s new manager Ronald Koeman would do well to bring in this experienced winner to boost his struggling squad.

Wijnaldum and Koeman have worked together with the Dutch national team in the past, and it now looks like a reunion at the Nou Camp is in sight.

Liverpool fans may well be disappointed, with a replacement signing surely needed to fill the void left by Wijnaldum.

The 29-year-old joined LFC from Newcastle back in 2016 and his finest hour for the Merseyside giants came against potential buyers Barcelona in that famous Champions League semi-final victory at Anfield.