Liverpool to push again for €30m transfer once key thing happens, no competition from Man Utd or Chelsea

Liverpool will reportedly push again for the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara once they sell Georginio Wijnaldum.
The Spain international is a world class talent who would surely fit in well at Anfield, but there have been a number of mixed reports on this possible deal this summer.
As noted below by Fabrizio Romano, it seems Liverpool moving for Alcantara hinges on Wijnaldum’s move to Barcelona in order to raise funds for Jurgen Klopp to strengthen this squad…
[🔵🔴] Barça > Dutch connection – Barcelona are now focused on selling players. The priority is to change: Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez gonna be next after Ivan Rakitic sold to Sevilla. 🛑 – But Barça board have already contacted both Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay agents. Barça are expected to submit official bids to Liverpool and OL on next few days – they’d consider to “sign both for less than €50/55m”. The two clubs are still waiting for the right bid for their top players because at the moment there’s “nothing done or completed”. 🇳🇱 – No final agreement has been reached yet between clubs. If #LFC will decide to sell Wijnaldum, they’ll push again to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Münich. Price tag always around €30m. Contacts still on with his agent. [No Chelsea for Thiago, Man Utd just had a talk with the agent days ago but have not started any negotiation with Bayern]. 🔴 #barca #fcb #liverpool #lfc #thiago #gini #depay
Romano adds that Liverpool won’t face competition from Manchester United and Chelsea, with the Red Devils not making a concrete approach for the 29-year-old.
Man Utd may well have been tempted to sign Alcantara, but have also just strengthened in that position with Donny van de Beek, following on from Bruno Fernandes moving to Old Trafford in January.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have spent big already this summer so perhaps don’t urgently need to join the running for Alcantara, though Romano doesn’t provide much in the way of details on the move, simply saying the Blues are not in the running.