Liverpool’s dithering over Thiago Alcantara could cost them as Barcelona consider his return

Everyone presumed that Liverpool would have signed Thiago Alcantara by now, but the saga continues to drag on and it could end up costing them.

The Express were the latest to link Liverpool with a move for the £30m rated star, but it’s a story that’s been around for months without anything sounding that close.

There’s no doubt that Thiago would bring a totally new element to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield with his ability to see a pass and pick out a man like nobody in the current squad can do, but they could have an issue.

Any player who has unfinished business at a former club will always be linked with a return, and it sounds like some people at Barcelona are considering a move to bring him back to the Nou Camp:

someone in the Barça board is also considering Thiago as an option. But Koeman loves Wijnaldum as a player so let’s see what Barcelona will decide. Still nothing agreed with Liverpool for Wijnaldum. No official bid yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020

Barcelona’s interest in Wijnaldum adds a new layer to this as it’s very possible that Liverpool are relying on his sale to pay for Thiago, but if Barca decide to go straight for the Bayern man then they could be powerless to stop it.

They are completely different players so it’s hard to compare them properly, but the Spaniard will probably excite the fans more when he signs.

If Barca do end up with Thiago then it could also indicate that Koeman doesn’t have that much control at the club, but it does look like Liverpool should do all they can to get this over the line immediately.