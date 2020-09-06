The latest Man Utd transfer news is here, with updates on the possible signing of Sergio Reguilon and the future of Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

First, however, there’s the intriguing development that Antoine Griezmann is now looking closer to leaving Barcelona after just one season at the club.

The French World Cup winner looked a top class player at Atletico Madrid but has struggled to fit in at Barca, putting his future into serious doubt this summer.

According to reports, Man Utd are among the top sides on alert for Griezmann this summer, which makes sense given the Red Devils surely need more options up front.

The goals have dried up a little for Marcus Rashford, while wonderkid Mason Greenwood shouldn’t necessarily be relied upon to have as strong a season next term.

Elsewhere, United goalkeeper David de Gea has teased fans by posing for a picture alongside Real Madrid left-back Reguilon.

The talented 23-year-old has been linked with MUFC in recent times and it seems like De Gea may be hinting at something by getting a selfie with him on Instagram.

Fans will certainly see it that way and can perhaps now hope that a deal for Reguilon is realistic after Chelsea’s interest has surely ended with the signing of Ben Chilwell.

Finally, there’s been a surprise U-turn from Paul Pogba on his future in Manchester.

Reports in Italy claim the 27-year-old is now unsure about signing a new contract as he eyes a return to Juventus in the near future.

Pogba looked set to commit his future to United but now seems more open to moving back to Italy, where he enjoyed some of the best form of his career.