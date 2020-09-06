Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly stalling over signing a new contract at Old Trafford as he remains keen on a transfer away from the club.

This surprise development comes from a report by Tuttosport, who claim Pogba wants a return to Juventus, with his agent Mino Raiola quoted as recently suggesting they were in no particular hurry to discuss a new deal with United.

Many Red Devils fans could be quite surprised by this apparent U-turn, as Sky Sports recently suggested the France international was now looking increasingly likely to commit his future to the club.

Pogba has endured a frustrating Man Utd career, having failed to really live up to high expectations on his shoulders since he joined from Juventus back in 2016.

The 27-year-old looked a world class performer at Juve and has shown some glimpses of his talent during his time at United, but at nowhere near the same level of consistency.

Still, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could probably do without losing him, so fans will hope there can be more of a positive development on this saga in the near future.

That said, United have also done well to sign Donny van de Beek in midfield this summer, following on from the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January, so are in a stronger position to cope without Pogba now than they were a year ago.