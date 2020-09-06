Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will have excited his club’s fans after posing with Sergio Reguilon in a picture on Instagram.

See below as the Spanish shot-stopper can be seen with his international team-mate in what fans will hope is a hint over a possible deal this summer…

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, Reguilon is a target for Man Utd as his Real Madrid future looks in doubt this summer.

The 23-year-old shone on loan at Sevilla last season and looks like he could be a fine signing for any top European side.