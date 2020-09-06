Mason Mount’s father takes issue with journalist Christian Falk’s latest shocking claim

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount’s father Tony Mount has taken issue with leading German journalist Christian Falk who recently reported that the young Englishman was ‘unhappy’ with Kai Havertz’s arrival.

Mount, 21, came through Chelsea’s youth ranks before going out on-loan to Derby County during the 2018-19 season which is where he really began to emerge as a contender for a starting place in Chelsea’s first-team.

The young attacker cemented his first-team place in Chelsea’s side this season after he featured in 37 Premier League games and managed to be directly involved in an impressive 13 goals.

Current Blues’ boss Frank Lampard who also managed Mount at Derby County recently announced that he had signed highly-rated attacking midfielder Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £75.8m, as per Sky Sports.

According to leading German journalist Falk, Mount is ‘unhappy’ with Havert’z summer arrival implying that the midfielder was not impressed with such an expensive addition to the squad in the form of a player who also plays in his position.

Mount’s father Tony has been quick to shut these claims down after he replied directly to Falk slamming his claims and stating that they’re ‘bull’.

Awkward.

????????????????????????????????????Bull? — Tony Mount (@Mounty57) September 6, 2020

