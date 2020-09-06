Opinion: Man United should turn to German international to bolster their attack after he’s urged to move

It’s still hard to figure out what’s going to happen with Man United and Jadon Sancho this summer, as things could still go either way.

The club will claim they are still in control as they try to play the waiting game with Dortmund, but patience must be running out and they will need to find an alternative at some point.

Plenty of names have been linked in the past, but it’s becoming clear that Julian Draxler is going to leave PSG this summer, and he could be the ideal option for United in a cut price deal.

The Daily Mail have reported that PSG need to raise money and Draxler is someone who could be sold for a decent fee as a result, while a more recent report from RMC has claimed that Germany manager Joachim Low has told him he needs to leave to play regular football.

Sancho was being lined up to play on the right hand side of the attack and obviously Draxler isn’t quite as good, but he’s still an upgrade on their current options and there’s a lot to like about his game.

His main strength is the ability to use both feet as it immediately puts doubt into the defender’s mind, while he’s creative and he can score goals, so having him and Greenwood for that spot would give Solskjaer options to change things up.

Clearly the long term plan is to sign Sancho and he will be a great signing if and when that happens, but the lack of depth was a killer last season and almost cost them Champions League football.

It’s possible that Sancho may have to wait until next summer so Draxler would be cheap and an upgrade, so he would be a good player to target.