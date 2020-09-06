Although Man United look pretty solid at left back with Brandon Williams and Luke Shaw, there was still a feeling that they could do with an upgrade in that position, which would also allow Williams to go out on loan.

The Metro reported that Real Madrid full back Sergio Reguilon had been offered to United, and some of his recent social media activity does hint that something might be happening.

It depends how much importance you put in these things, but it’s been noted that he’s started following Man United players on Instagram while he’s also removed Real Madrid from the bio:

Sergio Reguilón removes his Real Madrid bio and the Sevilla profile picture from his Instagram profile. Comes after recently following @paulpogba and @masongreenwood of Manchester United. Something’s brewing up for sure. ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/x1nMEKCQVV — centredevils (@centredevils) September 6, 2020

It might be making something out of nothing, but it’s a pretty clear sign that he’s going to be on the move soon.