Real Madrid forward could move to France after other agreements fall through

In a summer where most clubs don’t have money to spend, it’s becoming clear that fringe players at the biggest clubs are having a tough time trying to find a new team.

Borja Mayoral looks like a decent La Liga striker after a loan spell at Levante, but he’s never going to get a chance at Real Madrid so he’s on the lookout for a new club this summer.

Mundo Deportivo have indicated that agreements with Lazio and Valencia have fallen through so far this summer, but now it looks like Marseille are emerging as a possible destination.

The French giants do need to strengthen up front while they don’t have a lot of money to strengthen, so the report suggests they see Mayoral as a good option who should be available for a reasonable fee.

The 23 year old can play on the left flank or through the middle and he’s proven he’s able to play at a good level with loan spells in Spain and Germany, but this is the summer where he needs to move on.

He can take confidence from Mariano’s move to Lyon where he became a star and earned a move back, so moving to Ligue 1 should allow him to showcase his talents.