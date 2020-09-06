Samuel Umtiti Manchester United transfer boost as Barcelona ace unaffordable for rivals

There’s been a potentially big development in the Samuel Umtiti Manchester United transfer saga as Lyon look unable to afford to re-sign their former player.

The France international has not been at his best for Barcelona of late, and it seems like he could be on his way out of the Nou Camp this summer.

However, latest transfer news from Sport claims Umtiti’s wages make him unaffordable for Lyon, which quite likely puts the move in serious doubt for the time being.

Man Utd have been linked with Umtiti and Lyon’s struggles could mean he’s now far more likely to make the move to Old Trafford instead.

The Red Devils could do with a top defensive signing this summer and Umtiti could be a decent alternative to some of the club’s more big-name targets.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar have been linked with United, but Umtiti seems more readily available as Barcelona look to offload him.

Despite his recent fitness record and dip in form, Umtiti has been a world class defender in recent years and could be a significant upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.