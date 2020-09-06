Some good news for Newcastle as they are cleared to sign two proven Premier League forwards

It looked like this summer was going to be a real turning point for Newcastle United as they finally got some new owners and started to climb the table again.

Unfortunately that dragged on for months and finally fell through, so it’s back down to earth as they look set to sign two players from a Championship team rather than some of the huge names that were being linked.

Thankfully it actually looks like the two players coming in will be exciting additions to the team, and the BBC have indicated that they are close to being done.

READ MORE: New scheme in the works could see fans return to English football games ahead of schedule

Bournemouth went down last season because their biggest players didn’t perform so Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson need to take their share of the blame, but they also bring pace and proven Premier League quality to the team.

The situation with Wilson now looks clear as the report states Aston Villa were also interested, but they have since withdrawn their offer and it leaves Newcastle as the clear favourites to sign him in a £20m deal.

Fraser is a free transfer and brings electric pace to either wing and he’s also been one of the more productive players in the league over the past few seasons, so this is good news for the club.

Adding a player who can create goals and someone who can score them is never a bad thing, so they should be pushing for a mid table finish at least next season.