Tony Cascarino claims Harry Kane’s injuries have prompted decline

TalkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino believes that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is ‘not the same place he was three years ago’ after a string of serious injuries have hampered the forward’s career.

Kane, 27, is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the Premier League after scoring 143 goals in 210 games during the last nine seasons.

The forward who also captains his national side won the 2018 World Cup golden boot after scoring six goals. Kane’s offensive contributions helped guide England to the competition’s semi-finals before being knocked out to Luka Modric’s Croatia in extra-time.

However, despite Kane’s impressive domestic and international record and the fact he racked up a decent 18 goals and two assists during last season’s Premier League campaign, Cascarino feels the Englishman is on the decline.

Speaking live on TalkSPORT earlier today, Cascarino said: “Harry’s 27 years old now. He’s captain. Been an incredible goalscorer. He’s quite clearly England’s best striker.

“Is he as good as what he was three years ago? No he’s not.”

Kane suffered a serious hamstring injury during the 2019-20 season which cut his campaign short, addressing the impact Kane’s injury could have on his career, Cascarino said: “I say that because Alan Shearer was an incredible player. I played against him, watched him and he was a fantastic striker and continued to be a great striker, continued to get goals but had bad injuries.

“Harry’s had bad injuries. The tendon in his hamstring was the same as Michael Owen had. It’s a big problem.

“He’s had a number of ankle issues to deal with. He’s had injuries every year.”

Cascarino went onto predict that Kane will still score goals and will undoubtedly continue to lead the line for England but stressed that he feels the player is no where near the one fans saw three years ago as he said: “Harry will still continue to get goals. He will still be England’s best striker at the next two tournaments from the Euros to the next World Cup.

“I can’t see anyone getting in front of him but I don’t think he’s quite the same player he was.”