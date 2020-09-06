Tottenham Hotspur’s gruelling opening fixture congestion to 2020-21 season

Jose Mourinho will be fuming about this.

Tottenham Hotspur’s opening season fixture congestion is enough to make any manager wince as the London side will be forced to play up to nine competitive games in their first 20 days across three different competitions.

It goes without saying, the 2020-21 campaign will have no choice but to suffer the repercussions of last season after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt professional sport on all levels.

However, one side who will have to find a way to successfully navigate their opening 20 days to the new season is Mourinho’s Spurs.

The London side will face nine different teams from September 13 to October 3 across three different competitions including the Premier League, Europa League and Carabao Cup.

Spurs’ 2020-21 season will kick-off at home next Sunday against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton in the Premier League, from there Spurs will then travel to Bulgaria just four days later to compete in their first Europa League group game against Plovdiv.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t get much easier for Mourinho who will then be forced to return back to Premier League action three days later when his side will travel to Southampton before preparing for a Carabao Cup third round tie against either Leyton Orient or Plymouth Argyle two days later.

After Spurs’ Carabao Cup opener they will go back on the road to play their second Europa League game before returning to the Premier League just two days later to take-on Steve Bruce’s Newcastle.

From there and assuming Spurs win their Carabao Cup opener, Mourinho will prepare his side to compete in the Carabao Cup’s next round before returning back to Europa League action before finally ending their gruelling run of games away in the Premier League to Manchester United.

Ouch.

? Tottenham Hotspur’s Start To Season: ?Sep 13: Everton (H)

?Sep 17: Plovdiv (A)

?Sep 20: Southampton (A)

?Sep 22: Orient/Plymouth (A)

?Sep 24: Europa League (A)

?Sep 26: Newcastle (H)

?Sep 29: Carabao Cup (TBC)

?Oct 01: Europa League

?Oct 03: Man Utd (A)

