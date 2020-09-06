Video: Arjen Robben is back with a pinpoint finish from outside the box for Groningen

One of the more interesting stories this summer has been the return of Arjen Robben as he decided to come out of retirement to play with Groningen again.

He often gets stick for having one trick and scoring the same goal over and over, but he’s always been the master of cutting inside onto his left foot and getting a shot away so there was no need to try anything different.

Unfortunately this effort today doesn’t feature the run in from the wing as the ball is cut back to him, but the finish is still brilliantly pinpoint:

Pictures from Groningen