It’s clear that Ansu Fati is going to be the next Barcelona star who came through their youth system, but he’s starting to show he could be a real difference maker for Spain too.

It took them a while to get him to commit to the country as he had different options, but it was worth the wait.

He’s built on a great debut by winning a penalty that Sergio Ramos tucked away, while he’s just scored a brilliant first goal too:

Pictures from Sport