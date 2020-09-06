Video: Former Man United favourite Patrice Evra destroys Lee Mack with skill and nutmeg in Soccer Aid

Soccer Aid is obviously a great cause that does some great work, but it’s hard to see it as anything other than a vanity project for “celebrities” who purely want to play at Old Trafford.

That was evidenced with the painful build up that they gave the game today which featured a long section on Lee Mack and his lack of ability, so it was pleasing to see him get destroyed by Patrice Evra.

Evra was never really famed for his skill at Old Trafford, but this was the only bright spot of a dull game so far:

Pictures from Soccer Aid