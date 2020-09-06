Menu

Video: Liverpool’s Neco Williams is the hero for Wales with a last minute winner vs Bulgaria

We’ve seen some magnificent late drama in the games involving the Home Nations during this international break, and Wales have added to it today.

England won their game in dramatic fashion yesterday, Northern Ireland managed a late equaliser in their game against Romania although Scotland absolutely let the side down again as Stevie Clark decided to chase a late winner by going without an actual striker in the final ten minutes.

It looked like Ryan Giggs’ side were heading for a frustrating 0-0 draw until Liverpool youngster Neco Williams stepped up with a brilliant header in the final seconds to snatch the win:

It’s his first international goal in only his second game, so it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the team on a regular basis.

