Video: Sergio Ramos scores from the spot after terrific skill from Ansu Fati wins a penalty

It’s never been really clear if the Real Madrid and Barcelona players manage to bury their rivalries when they play for Spain, but the future of Barcelona and a legend from Real Madrid have managed to link up in some way for their opener tonight.

Ansu Fati wins the penalty after his skill completely bamboozles the defender, although the contact was fairly minimal so Ukraine might be aggrieved at the decision.

Sergio Ramos does allow the keeper to get a hand to the ball, but the penalty is good enough to make it’s way into the net:

Pictures from L’Equipe