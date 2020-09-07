Reps of £27m star in Manchester to intensify Man Utd transfer talks

The reps of Porto left-back Alex Telles are reportedly in Manchester in a bid to intensify talks over a transfer to Man Utd.

This is according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, who claim Telles is also attracting interest from Sevilla, though Paris Saint-Germain are said to have cooled their interest in the £27million-rated Brazilian.

Telles has shone in his time with Porto and it’s little surprise to see bigger clubs from more competitive leagues now being linked with a move for him this summer.

United could do well to swoop for a new signing at left-back after a lack of significant improvement from Luke Shaw in recent times, while youngster Brandon Williams is probably not yet ready to be starting week in, week out for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon has also been linked with the Red Devils in recent times, with the Manchester Evening News among the sources to state he’s a target.

If United can’t sign Reguilon, there’s no doubt the impressive Telles would make a fine alternative in that area of the pitch.

MUFC have had a quiet start to the summer and will surely need to keep on spending if they are to improve on last season’s trophyless campaign.