Arsenal injury news: Return dates for defensive duo ahead of new season

Arsenal begin the new Premier League season on Saturday as they face newly-promoted Fulham with Mikel Arteta starting his first full campaign in charge.

The Gunners will be looking to build on their FA Cup success at the end of last season, and with the quick turnaround between seasons, spirits will undoubtedly still be high.

However, they do face several absences through injury this weekend and Arteta will no doubt be hoping that he has a fully-fit squad at his disposal as soon as possible.

As per the Express, that might still be some way off as while Pablo Mari could return before the end of the month on September 26, Shkodran Mustafi isn’t expected back until the end of October with the 31st offered as a possible date.

Further, there are no return dates offered on long-term absentees Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers, and so it remains to be seen at what stage they will be ready to return to the fold and hand Arsenal a major boost as they look to compete on multiple fronts this season.

With the short break this summer, injuries are potentially going to be a real problem for all clubs, but it appears as though Arsenal will have to make do without a number of key individuals for the opening weeks.

That said, with the additions of Willian and Gabriel coupled with the return of Dani Ceballos, they should have enough quality and depth to cope, especially in defence where Arteta is seemingly spoilt for choice.

Nevertheless, the Arsenal boss will no doubt be hopeful that his squad gets a clean bill of health sooner rather than later.