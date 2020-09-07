There can’t have been too many full debuts that have gone much better than Ansu Fati’s for Spain.

The 17-year-old Barcelona striker gave a man-of-the-match showing against Ukraine, and topped off his wonderful performance with a superb goal, meaning he is the youngest to have found the net for La Roja in their long and illustrious history.

If anything, the level that he showed has brought him to the attention of the wider footballing public, and his recent change of agent from Lionel Messi’s brother to Jorge Mendes has surely been actioned with a new contract in mind.

As Don Balon note, the player’s preference is to stay at the Camp Nou, but Manchester United and Manchester City’s interest is well known.

Given the upheaval that the club have gone through over the past couple of weeks, Josep Maria Bartomeu can ill afford to lose the player who looks like he might well take Messi’s mantle once the Argentinian leaves the club.

According to Don Balon, Mendes has demanded a new deal for his client, and has apparently threatened to listen to offers from elsewhere if one isn’t forthcoming.

The ball, therefore, is very much in Barca’s court.