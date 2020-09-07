Barcelona preparing opening offer for top target valued at €30m

Barcelona are reportedly plotting an offer to Lyon for Memphis Depay as they have identified him as a replacement for stalwart Luis Suarez.

The 26-year-old has impressed for both club and country since his move to France, with current Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman knowing him well from his previous stint in charge of the Netherlands.

It appears as though the pair could be moving towards a reunion at the Catalan giants, with the Dutch tactician being appointed as Quique Setien’s successor last month.

Now, as per Mundo Deportivo, via L’Equipe, it’s suggested that Barcelona are planning a first offer for Depay with Lyon said to be valuing him at around €30m.

It’s added that Barca have identified him as a replacement for Suarez if he moves on this summer, but it’s unclear at this stage if that opening offer is going to be enough to convince the Ligue 1 outfit to green light an exit.

Depay has been a fundamental part of their side in recent years, and so they will not want to lose him. However, if Barcelona were to satisfy their demands or perhaps get close enough in order to reach a compromise, then they could be set to lose one of their leading players.

From a Barcelona perspective, it would give them added quality and experience in the final third with a long-term view in mind, and so time will tell if the pieces fall into place for Depay to emerge as the long-term replacement for Suarez at the Camp Nou from the upcoming campaign onwards.