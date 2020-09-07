Barcelona stalwart edging closer towards exit as switch to Euro rivals touted

Barcelona ace Arturo Vidal is reportedly moving closer towards sealing a move to Inter with a deal potentially on the cards later this week.

The 33-year-old has been with the Catalan giants since 2018, making 96 appearances for the club over the last two seasons as he has established himself as a pivotal figure in the squad.

Vidal’s combative nature and tenacity in midfield offers Barca a crucial different dynamic in midfield that perhaps their more creative players can’t provide, and so he certainly has played his part.

However, it appears as though he could be set to move on this summer, as respected journalist Fabrizio Romano notes in his tweet below that the Chilean international could secure a deal to join Inter as early as this week.

Further, it’s suggested that he will sign a contract until 2022, with his current deal with Barcelona set to expire next summer, and so it seems that an official announcement might not be too far away.

Time will tell when, or if, that arrives, but it certainly looks as though Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is ready to green light an exit as he looks to stamp his mark on the squad following his arrival as Quique Setien’s successor last month.

Inter are confident to complete Arturo Vidal deal with Barcelona on this week. Just a matter of details. His contract until June 2022 is almost ready. ?? @SkySport #Inter #Barça #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2020

It’s arguably a deal that suits all parties as while Barcelona will look to move on and find a more long-term solution, Inter boss Antonio Conte knows Vidal well following their previous successful stint together at Juventus, and he’ll have a new addition capable of making an immediate impact.

As for Vidal, he could be handed a more prominent role by the Nerazzurri while he also gets a two-year deal which is priceless at this stage of his career, and so it would seemingly make sense for all concerned to try and secure a move.