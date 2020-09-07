Antoine Griezmann is reportedly clear that he will not be leaving Barcelona this summer as he looks to enjoy a successful second season at the club.

The 29-year-old joined the Catalan giants from rivals Atletico Madrid last summer, and bagged 15 goals and four assists in 48 appearances in his debut campaign at the Camp Nou.

SEE MORE: Photo: Lionel Messi pictured returning to Barcelona training after clearing up future

Given his quality and experience, more was arguably expected of the Frenchman, particularly given the quality around him. However, he wasn’t able to perhaps kick on as desired as he settled in and adjusted to the new style of play and culture at Barca.

Coupled with the fact that the club ended the season empty-handed, it would have been bitterly disappointing for all concerned that they didn’t enjoy the success that they would have wanted, but it appears as though Griezmann will still be around in the upcoming campaign to prove his worth.

As reported by Sport, despite exit talk amid interest from clubs around Europe, the World Cup winner has no interest in an exit from Barcelona as he is adamant about showing his quality for the Blaugrana.

It’s added that new boss Ronald Koeman is planning to give him a key role in his plans moving forward, and so that will be a boost in itself as he will hope to be a central piece in Barcelona’s hopes of getting back on track this year and winning major honours again.

Given their shortcomings last season coupled with the changes made this summer, it promises to be a key period for the club as they perhaps look to transition from one cycle to another. Based on the report above, it sounds as though neither Griezmann nor Barcelona have any plans to split ways in the coming weeks.