Chelsea close in on next signing as Frank Lampard looks to address another key area

Chelsea are reportedly edging towards a deal with Rennes to sign goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as their summer spending spree looks set to continue.

The Blues have been busy this summer already with the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell arriving to strengthen Frank Lampard’s squad.

Adding experience and more quality will undoubtedly help them build on their top-four finish in the Premier League last season, and so they’ll be hoping to go from strength to strength moving forward.

It seems as though their spending isn’t quite over yet either, as The Athletic report that talks are progressing well between Chelsea and Rennes over a deal to sign Mendy, and it’s added that the Blues are confident that they are on the verge of an agreement.

Further, the report notes that their spending could therefore start edging towards the £250m mark, with Lampard now seemingly set to bolster his options between the posts.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has had an interesting stint at Stamford Bridge thus far, while he was dropped for a significant run last season by Lampard after some poor form, with veteran Willy Caballero getting the nod instead.

Given the Spaniard arrived for such a huge fee not so long ago, the expectation was that he’d force his way back into the side permanently and earn the trust of Lampard moving forward.

However, with Chelsea seemingly now on the verge of signing another goalkeeper, it will no doubt raise serious question marks about Kepa and his standing as the top-choice shot-stopper at the club, but time will tell if the respective agreements can be reached between clubs and the player himself on personal terms to seal a move.