“Delete this kit” – Chelsea announce 2020/21 third kit from Nike and these Blues fans can’t take it

Chelsea have officially released their new third kit and loads of the club’s fans are absolutely livid with the controversial design.

The blue and red stripes make Chelsea look more like Crystal Palace, and it’s not surprising that this unusual effort from Nike has not gone down at all well.

Chelsea usually wear black, white or yellow away from home, and fans won’t be entirely convinced by the explanation for this new look in a tweet from the Blues’ official account.

See below as Chelsea claim this strip is actually inspired by shoes from the 1990s – so nothing to do with their club’s history at all…

Meet a new legacy. The 20/21 @nikefootball third kit is here! ? One for the sneakerheads ?, inspired by the 1990s Ultramarine Air Max 180 and classic shirts of the past! Available 10.09.20. #ItsAChelseaThing pic.twitter.com/mWRnkhCMWh — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2020

Maybe CFC supporters will get used to it over time, and of course none will care if they end up winning silverware in this design.

For now, however, Twitter is full of angry replies as this latest Chelsea kit is clearly going down very badly on the day of its release…

I promise you @ChelseaFC if you delete this post and annouce a better 3rd kit we'll forgive and forget that this ever happened. #CFC #worstkit @nikefootball #itsachelseathing https://t.co/bBe0SOwBpl — Harsh Bagayatkar?? (@dontbe_harsh) September 7, 2020

Honestly the worst kit I’ve seen in my life ????? — Harry Doherty (@HarryDoherty9) September 7, 2020

Comfortably the worst kit we’ve had in my lifetime. I’m so sorry bro @kaihavertz29 — Jack S. HI KAI (@Ub3reem) September 7, 2020

This is single handedly the WORST chelsea kit of all time. Well done @nikefootball. @adidasUK please come save us!! — Lavan (@McLavan29) September 7, 2020

Worst thing to happen to the club this summer! Red should never be on a Chelsea kit ? https://t.co/eznwcKvjYi — Calum Culleton (@CulletonCalum) September 7, 2020

Probably the worst kit of my lifetime @ChelseaFC! https://t.co/d7k8t1WhOI — FMPurdz #FM20 (@FMPurdz) September 7, 2020