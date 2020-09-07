Menu

“Delete this kit” – Chelsea announce 2020/21 third kit from Nike and these Blues fans can’t take it

Chelsea have officially released their new third kit and loads of the club’s fans are absolutely livid with the controversial design.

The blue and red stripes make Chelsea look more like Crystal Palace, and it’s not surprising that this unusual effort from Nike has not gone down at all well.

MORE: Chelsea offer three players to Real Madrid after heavy transfer spending

Chelsea usually wear black, white or yellow away from home, and fans won’t be entirely convinced by the explanation for this new look in a tweet from the Blues’ official account.

See below as Chelsea claim this strip is actually inspired by shoes from the 1990s – so nothing to do with their club’s history at all…

Maybe CFC supporters will get used to it over time, and of course none will care if they end up winning silverware in this design.

For now, however, Twitter is full of angry replies as this latest Chelsea kit is clearly going down very badly on the day of its release…

