Chelsea offer three players to Real Madrid after heavy transfer spending

Chelsea have reportedly offered three players to Real Madrid after their big summer of heavy spending on new signings.

The Blues have shown real intent with their work in the transfer market so far this summer, bringing in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

After so much investment, it looks like Chelsea now need to make up for it with player sales, and Don Balon claim they’ve tried offering Jorginho, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fikayo Tomori to Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen how this will go, but Don Balon suggest that Real Madrid could be tempted to snap up the players on offer.

Jorginho is certainly a top player on his day and could fit in well in Zinedine Zidane’s side, but Bakayoko has majorly flopped at Stamford Bridge, so would be a surprise signing for a big club like Madrid.

Tomori, meanwhile, showed plenty of potential last season and could continue to improve in the future, even if he’s not guaranteed a starting place in Frank Lampard’s XI.

Real could therefore to well to pounce on his availability and gamble on him continuing to develop in the years to come.