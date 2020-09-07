Frank Lampard has a hugely important season ahead of him as Chelsea manager.

After making so many high-profile new signings, the pressure will be on the Blues boss to hit the ground running at the start of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, with a view to making a dent in the top three by the end of the season.

With so many new names on board, it was inevitable that some players would either leave Stamford Bridge or be loaned out.

To that end, highly-rated defender, Ethan Ampadu, has put pen to paper on a season-long loan deal to Sheffield United according to football.london.

The outlet note that the youngster was prepared to stay at the club and fight for his place, but once the Blues signed Thiago Silva, it was felt that the best course of action was to send Ampadu out to get some experience and minutes elsewhere.

The Welshman now has a chance to cement his place in the Blades’ back line and give Lampard a real conundrum should he return as expected in a year’s time.