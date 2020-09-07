(Photo) Chelsea ace spotted on way to medical ahead of transfer

Chelsea ace Kenedy has been spotted arriving in Spain as he closes in on a transfer to La Liga club Granada.

See below as the Brazilian can be seen arriving at the club’s stadium, which follows David Ornstein of The Athletic claiming he was close to completing a move away from Stamford Bridge…

El gran @ramonlperez_soy ha captado a Kenedy en el estadio. Aquí, toda la información. https://t.co/FUrf2HhfMZ pic.twitter.com/R27BKzfIDd — Rafael Lamelas IDEAL (@RafaelLamelasjr) September 7, 2020

As noted by Ornstein in the tweet below, Kenedy is heading out on loan from Chelsea yet again following a number of other temporary spells away from the west Londoners.

The 24-year-old has also had spells with Watford, Getafe and two stints at Newcastle in his five years on Chelsea’s books.