The latest Chelsea FC transfer news is here as the Blues look to continue on their remarkable summer of spending.

First up, there was some talk yesterday that Mason Mount was unhappy with the Kai Havertz signing, which will certainly have got fans talking.

However, Mount’s father responded to the tweet claiming this was the case, and laughed it off and made it perfectly clear what he thought of the story.

Chelsea fans can breathe a sigh of relief as they surely won’t want to see the talented young England international move on after a signing who could in theory threaten his place in Frank Lampard’s first XI.

Some Chelsea players could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge, however, as reports in Spain claim the Blues have offered three big names to Real Madrid.

The piece suggests CFC are ready to try to balance the books after their heavy spending by offloading Jorginho, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fikayo Tomori.

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid will take up the chance to sign any of these Chelsea outcasts, however.

Finally, it seems like there’s progress being made on Chelsea’s move for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The west London giants could do with an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Mendy seems an ideal candidate as an £18million deal edges closer.

It’s claimed in the report that Chelsea chief Petr Cech, a former legendary ‘keeper himself, is the driving force behind the move.