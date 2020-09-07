It’s one of the transfer coups of the summer with James Rodriguez now finally an Everton player.

The Colombian has joined from a Real Madrid side where he’s been a bit part player for the most part under Zinedine Zidane, a loan to Bayern Munich aside.

His first manager at Los Blancos, Carlo Ancelotti, has got his man for the Toffees in a deal reported to be worth £20m (€22.9m) according to Football Espana.

After a 2019/20 Premier League season in which Everton flattered to deceive, the hiring of the attacking midfielder spells out their intent in 2020/21 for all to see.

For the player, a chance to start anew in a league which he’s yet to experience should provide him with the motivation necessary to reignite what had become a flagging career.

Football Espana note the effect of Ancelotti on James’ Real Madrid career, for it was under his tutelage that the Colombian managed 16 goals despite missing part of the 2014/15 season.

Everton fans will surely be hoping that he can reproduce that level of output in the forthcoming campaign.