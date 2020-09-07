Exclusive: Trouble at West Ham ‘you’re sacked!’ war of words leads to training ground bust-up

West Ham United Football Club appear to be in disarray after a war-of-words broke out between vice-chairman Karren Brady and manager David Moyes last Saturday which led to a training ground bust-up between two senior players.

CaughtOffside has recently obtained exclusive information from a close source who has revealed that the London based club are in turmoil.

We understand that as the West Ham squad were preparing on Saturday, Brady tried to force her way into the team’s dressing room in an attempt to explain the recent sale of the highly-rated Grady Diangana.

Manager Moyes refused her entry which led to the pair shouting at one another through the door as Brady allegedly screamed “you’re sacked!” in front the West Ham players.

Our source confirmed that joint-chairman David Sullivan later approached Moyes to apologise for Brady’s outburst but there is a fear among the camp that Brady’s position at the club is now on the line.

It is understood that the majority of the dressing room support Moyes and are unhappy with what they consider to be board level incompetence. It has been suggested that such is the level of discontent among the players, talks of a Premier League strike are already underway.

Our source explained that the West Ham camp is very much divided over the recent sale of Diangana to West Brom that tensions which were sparked by last Saturday’s managerial outburst later spilled over onto the training ground.

The training ground incident saw two senior first-team players collide after a deliberately strong tackle resulted in one player writhing on the turf in pain and the other laughing at him.

We understand that as a result of last Saturday’s clash between Brady and Moyes and yesterday’s training ground bust-up no players trained earlier today as originally scheduled.

Rumours of an unhappy camp emerged after club captain Mark Noble publicly displayed his anger at the club’s decision to move Diangana on last Friday.

As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!! https://t.co/oNPPEp8Pt6 — MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) September 4, 2020

However, according to our source, tensions at the Hammers have since risen to a whole new level.