Exit touted: Liverpool could pocket £20m as Premier League side eye move for ace

Liverpool could reportedly have a decision to make this summer as Aston Villa are said to be considering a move for Rhian Brewster to bolster their attacking options.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Swansea City where he impressed as he bagged 11 goals in 22 games, and he would perhaps have been hoping for a chance to prove his worth at Liverpool this season.

However, another exit could potentially be on the cards, as talkSPORT note how Villa are being linked with a £20m swoop for the talented youngster.

Jurgen Klopp will perhaps have to make a decision on Brewster and whether or not he features in his plans moving forward, while the player himself will also have a big call to make as to whether he bides his time and continues to fight for a place at Anfield or moves on and has a better chance of regular football under Dean Smith at Villa Park.

The report adds that Burnley, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Fulham are all being linked with an interest in the Liverpool starlet too, and so Villa could yet face stiff competition in their bid to sign him.

Nevertheless, the first big development in this possible transfer story will come from Liverpool and Klopp, as they will have to decide whether or not they will keep Brewster involved with a view of making a sustained breakthrough in the first-team moving forward or if they will cash in and use those funds to strengthen elsewhere.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino still the first-choice options in attack, coupled with the quality depth backing them up, Brewster surely faces a real battle and long wait before he gets to showcase his talent at Liverpool on a regular basis and so an exit could have its own appeal.