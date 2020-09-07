Menu

Video: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka pulls off incredible sliced pass for Switzerland vs Germany

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka pulled off an absolutely stunning sliced pass in action for Switzerland against Germany last night.

Xhaka hasn’t always been the most reliable performer for the Gunners, though he ended last season in good form and the quality of this ball cannot be disputed…

It’s clear Xhaka has moments like this in his locker, and it would be great from an Arsenal point of view if he could just find a little more consistency and cut out the occasional sloppy error.

As the tweeter above notes, if Kevin De Bruyne had done this we’d all be lauding the Belgian maestro, so Xhaka deserves great praise for the quality and intelligence of his play here.

More Stories Granit Xhaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.