Video: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka pulls off incredible sliced pass for Switzerland vs Germany

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka pulled off an absolutely stunning sliced pass in action for Switzerland against Germany last night.

Xhaka hasn’t always been the most reliable performer for the Gunners, though he ended last season in good form and the quality of this ball cannot be disputed…

This is a one of a kind pass from Xhaka but because it isn’t De Bruyne we won’t hear anything of it @Arsenal must protect #Xhaka,tie him down, don't allow any other teams come sniffing around him, it's a pleasure to have him in Arsenal?? pic.twitter.com/KXH1QaIsHb — Emir?? (@wenger1433) September 7, 2020

It’s clear Xhaka has moments like this in his locker, and it would be great from an Arsenal point of view if he could just find a little more consistency and cut out the occasional sloppy error.

As the tweeter above notes, if Kevin De Bruyne had done this we’d all be lauding the Belgian maestro, so Xhaka deserves great praise for the quality and intelligence of his play here.