Ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season, Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has looked to make amends for something he regrets doing against Liverpool last season.

At Anfield towards the end of the 2019/20 campaign, the Blues were put to the sword 5-3, and at times things were clearly getting to the young manager.

At one point, he launched an expletive-ridden broadside at Jurgen Klopp’s assistant, Pepijn Lijnders, per the Daily Mirror, which was clearly something that Klopp didn’t appreciate.

It’s precisely that outburst that Lampard is embarrassed by, and has sought to apologise for and put the matter behind him.

“Yeah, I did regret that,” he said to the High Performance Podcast, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“And when that broke the next day – I clearly felt it as I was doing it – but when it broke the next day and a friend of mine sent it to me in the morning, I was a bit embarrassed by it.

“Because I was in the moment, but in the moment, I felt we turned up and it was the easiest day for Liverpool ever.

“They won the league, they went goals up early in the game. And a few things happened with the bench, I’m not going to go into detail, but my feeling was, ‘I want to protect my club’.”

More Stories / Latest News Photo: David Beckham models Man United’s new third shirt before its official release Impressive Man United starlet in talks with Charlton over loan deal Juventus continue to prioritise Barcelona star but Plan B options touted

Given how well Lampard has worked the transfer market this summer, whilst Liverpool have stood still for all intents and purposes, when the Reds and the Blues go head to head again in the upcoming campaign, we’ll see just how much the Stamford Bridge outfit have improved.

The west Londoners will certainly want to try and make a dent in Liverpool’s hopes of retaining the title, but Lampard will do well to keep his cool in the big moments.