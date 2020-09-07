The Denmark v England Nations League fixture has been thrown into doubt because of the dubious actions of Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood.

The young pair have been sent home in disgrace after breaking quarantine rules by allegedly inviting Icelandic girls into their hotel rooms after the first group match of this season’s competition.

It’s imperative that no other coronavirus protocols have been broken, in order for the match to go ahead as planned on Tuesday evening.

Inter Milan star and Danish international, Christian Eriksen, is happy to play the game on the understanding that all precautions have been taken, though he has admitted he’s not sure what will happen next.

“If they haven’t been with the team afterwards obviously and everyone’s getting tested like we are then I hope that all the restrictions that have been made are under control and then we can play the game,” he said at his pre-match press conference on Monday, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“But obviously if they’ve been hanging around ever since they saw someone outside the bubble, it’s a different story. But (from) what we know so far, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Kasper Hjulmand, the Denmark manager, also weighed into the row, his pre-match words also cited by the Daily Mirror.

“It’s about football and the survival of football. I think that we are able to play is very important,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of things going on so we can actually play these matches, so we have to be focused and live up to the protocols. It’s not a good situation. It’s not a good situation.”

England at least appear to have acted quickly and decisively, but coming so quickly after the Harry Maguire affair, it’s the last thing that Gareth Southgate needs to be dealing with.