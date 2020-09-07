Menu

Impressive Man United starlet in talks with Charlton over loan deal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is beginning to make moves in the transfer market, with Donny van de Beek potentially the first of a handful of new arrivals at Old Trafford.

Whilst the strengthening of the first-team squad is acknowledged, it does mean that fringe or academy stars that haven’t yet broken through are unlikely to get their chance in the Premier League 2020/21 campaign either.

To that end, highly-rated youngster, Dylan Levitt, is in talks with Championship side, Charlton Athletic, about a loan deal according to the Daily Mail.

The midfielder has recently been handed his Welsh debut by Ryan Giggs, and his mixture of explosive pace, energy and a keen eye for a pass is just what Charlton manager, Lee Bowyer, is looking for say the Daily Mail.

More Stories / Latest News
Juventus continue to prioritise Barcelona star but Plan B options touted
Arsenal injury news: Return dates for defensive duo ahead of new season
Chelsea star completes season-long loan to Premier League rival

The expected loan also offers the player the possibility of testing himself in a more physical environment than he’s been used to, and will give Solskjaer an idea of just how far the 19-year-old can progress across the campaign.

More Stories Donny van de Beek Dylan Levitt lee bowyer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.