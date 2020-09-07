Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is beginning to make moves in the transfer market, with Donny van de Beek potentially the first of a handful of new arrivals at Old Trafford.

Whilst the strengthening of the first-team squad is acknowledged, it does mean that fringe or academy stars that haven’t yet broken through are unlikely to get their chance in the Premier League 2020/21 campaign either.

To that end, highly-rated youngster, Dylan Levitt, is in talks with Championship side, Charlton Athletic, about a loan deal according to the Daily Mail.

The midfielder has recently been handed his Welsh debut by Ryan Giggs, and his mixture of explosive pace, energy and a keen eye for a pass is just what Charlton manager, Lee Bowyer, is looking for say the Daily Mail.

The expected loan also offers the player the possibility of testing himself in a more physical environment than he’s been used to, and will give Solskjaer an idea of just how far the 19-year-old can progress across the campaign.