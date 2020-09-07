Juventus continue to prioritise Barcelona star but Plan B options touted

Juventus are reportedly still prioritising Barcelona stalwart Luis Suarez this summer, but they have also drawn up alternative options if they can’t secure a deal.

The Bianconeri are entering an intriguing time as with Andrea Pirlo taking charge, it remains to be seen whether or not his presence leads to a positive change and fresh approach or if his inexperience becomes an issue.

Having secured their ninth consecutive Serie A title last season, they are still the team to beat in Italy’s top flight, but time will tell what additional moves they make in the coming weeks to further strengthen the squad.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that Suarez remains their number one target to bolster their attack, and the Uruguayan stalwart’s ability to lead the line and contribute with goals and assists will no doubt bring a crucial dynamic to their frontline.

However, in the event that they are unable to reach an agreement with Barcelona to sign him, it’s added that the likes of Edin Dzeko and Alvaro Morata are being lined up as possible Plan B options.

Ultimately, Juventus need a frontman who will score goals but can also provide for others, and particularly will be able to strike up a deadly partnership with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

The attributes of the targets in question are quite similar in that they offer a real focal point and presence up front, and so it will certainly be interesting to see if Suarez can indeed by prised away from the Camp Nou to start a new challenge, or if Juventus will have to look elsewhere and consider another of the touted targets.