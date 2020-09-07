With Thiago Alcantara already having made it clear that he’s played his last game for Champions League winners Bayern Munich, his immediate future is therefore elsewhere.

Liverpool have long been linked with the player, but now his former team, Barcelona, have entered the equation according to Bild, cited by Football Espana.

Ronald Koeman, the new manager at the Camp Nou outfit, was thought to be interested in Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum according to Sky Sports, and it would be the Dutchman’s sale that could potentially fund the Reds’ move for Thiago.

However, the Barca board are already at loggerheads with Koeman according to the Daily Mirror, who say that they would prefer to sign Thiago over hiring Wijnaldum.

It’s clear that Koeman sees a club and international midfield pairing between Frenkie de Jong and Wijnaldum as one to help take the club forward and out of the mire of the last few weeks.

Where a move for Thiago makes sense, however, is because the player was schooled in La Masia and won’t need any time to settle in.

If such a move is designed to help smooth over things at the Camp Nou, then Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp really need to get a move on or else they’ll miss the boat.