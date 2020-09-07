Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly increasingly likely to seal a transfer to Barcelona this summer.

The Netherlands international has been a key performer for the Reds in recent times, so this could be seen as a real blow for the club’s fans.

It does, however, seem very much on the cards as Goal claim Barcelona are confident of bringing Wijnaldum to the Nou Camp, following his talks over a contract extension at Anfield breaking down earlier this year.

It’s somewhat surprising to see it come to this, with Wijnaldum a real fan favourite for his work rate and quality and tendency to produce in the big games that matter most.

Liverpool may well live to regret it if he does end up leaving for Barca, who will surely benefit from adding him to their squad under a manager who knows him well in Ronald Koeman.

The pair have worked together with the Dutch national side in the past and it makes sense to reunite them at Barcelona this summer as the Catalan giants embark on a much-needed rebuild.

Last season was a disaster by Barcelona’s standards as they missed out on the La Liga title and were thumped 8-2 by Bayern Munich to be dumped out of the Champions League quarter-finals.