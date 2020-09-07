Man City have reportedly agreed personal terms with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, but they must still find an agreement over a transfer fee.

Pep Guardiola has already seen Nathan Ake arrive this summer as he looks to shore up a leaky defence from last season, and he’ll be further weakened by the absence of Aymeric Laporte for the start of the season after he tested positive for coronavirus this week.

While that’s a short-term blow, it’s arguably still an area of concern for the City boss, and it appears as though the Premier League title hopefuls are edging closer to a world-class solution.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s claimed that City have agreed on personal terms with the Senegalese international, with a three-year contract said to be on the table.

However, there is still no breakthrough between the two clubs, and with Napoli demanding at least €75m for their prized asset, it remains to be seen whether or not that’s an obstacle that they will be able to overcome this summer.

Koulibaly has undoubtedly established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe in recent years, showcasing great consistency with his strength, pace and reading of the game ensuring that he stands out as a top defensive talent.

Further, with his composure and technical quality on the ball, he will suit Guardiola’s style of play perfectly in terms of building out from the back, and so Man City will surely hope that they can reach a deal in the coming weeks to add a major piece to the squad.