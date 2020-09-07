Man City prepare to sacrifice defender for less than his release clause 

With the coronavirus pandemic hitting most football clubs in the pocket, getting creative financially, particularly when it comes to buying and selling players, will be something of a pre-requisite.

Man City would appear to be better off than most, and have already done some of their transfer business during the summer window.

Further, they are apparently willing to allow one of their defenders to move on before the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season – and for less than his agreed release clause.

Pep Guardiola will want to close the cavernous gap that Liverpool held over all of their rivals last season, and in order to do that, he will need to shuffle his pack.

To that end, left-back, Angelino, will be sold back to RB Leipzig for €25m (his release clause is €30m), according to Diario AS and cited by Football Espana, one would expect in order to facilitate other deals.

The 23-year-old was on loan at the Bundesliga outfit from January of this year, and will join them on a five-year deal per Diario AS, cited by Football Espana.