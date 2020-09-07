Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes shares a bit TOO much in post welcoming new baby

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has shared a bit *too* much in an Instagram post welcoming his new baby.

See below as the Portugal international is pictured alongside his partner just after the birth of his child, but the caption caught the attention of a few fans.

Fernandes makes some slightly odd references to himself and his wife and the act of, you know, producing the baby…

The 25-year-old describes it as being the ‘most important goal kick of his life’ – probably more than any of us needed to know, to be honest.

Still, big congratulations to Fernandes and his family!