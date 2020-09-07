Menu

Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes shares a bit TOO much in post welcoming new baby

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has shared a bit *too* much in an Instagram post welcoming his new baby.

See below as the Portugal international is pictured alongside his partner just after the birth of his child, but the caption caught the attention of a few fans.

MORE: Manchester United offering £53million for transfer of 25-year-old to fix problem position

Fernandes makes some slightly odd references to himself and his wife and the act of, you know, producing the baby…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United offering £53million for transfer of 25-year-old to fix problem position
Pundit names Liverpool’s three main challengers with Premier League title prediction
Solskjaer’s strong message to Woodward over sealing Sancho transfer for Manchester United

The 25-year-old describes it as being the ‘most important goal kick of his life’ – probably more than any of us needed to know, to be honest.

Still, big congratulations to Fernandes and his family!

More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.