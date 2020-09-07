Man Utd star doing double training sessions in bid to convince Solskjaer to keep him

Man Utd defender Marcos Rojo is reportedly doing double training sessions as he looks to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and prove his worth to the club.

The Argentine has had limited playing time during his time at Old Trafford, and that looks set to continue given the competition for places in defence with the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly ahead of him in the pecking order.

SEE MORE: Man Utd transfer news: Three more signings wanted, seven-man shortlist touted

After being shipped out on loan last season, he returned to Manchester this summer and could well be in contention to make his case to stay on this year to give Solskjaer another option at the back.

As reported by the Metro, Rojo is one of the fringe players in the current squad that Man Utd are willing to listen to offers for, but his high wages could scupper any exit from the club in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, he is clearly still staying professional and doing his part, and it’s added that he is doing double sessions in order to prove his worth to Solskjaer in the hope that perhaps he’ll have another chance to be part of the Man Utd squad moving forward rather than get shipped out again.

Time will tell whether or not it works as it’s noted that the Norwegian tactician has been left impressed, but given the names of his teammates above competing for playing time in the same spots, it seems as though it will be a difficult task for him to move up the pecking order and prolong his stay.

That said, if teams aren’t willing to pay his wage demands, then perhaps Man Utd might be stuck with him a little longer and will have no choice but to reintegrate him and use him if he’s still at Solskjaer’s disposal once the transfer window closes.