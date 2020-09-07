Manchester United release official statement condemning Mason Greenwood behaviour

Manchester United have released an official statement slamming the behaviour of Mason Greenwood.

This comes as the Red Devils youngster was axed from the England squad along with Manchester City ace Phil Foden after they invited girls to their hotel room in Iceland.

This was against the ‘bubble’ rules in place at the moment to ensure that football can be played safely amid the coronavirus pandemic gripping the globe this year.

Man Utd are clearly not happy with Greenwood as he landed himself in trouble whilst representing his country, and it certainly is a real setback for a young player who has had such an impressive 2020 on the pitch.

The club’s statement read: “Manchester United are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation.”

It looks like Greenwood won’t have to quarantine for the moment, though of course that may change if he develops COVID-19 symptoms in the near future.

Iceland is not currently on the UK’s list of countries for whom you need to quarantine upon your return here.