Menu

Manchester United release official statement condemning Mason Greenwood behaviour

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have released an official statement slamming the behaviour of Mason Greenwood.

This comes as the Red Devils youngster was axed from the England squad along with Manchester City ace Phil Foden after they invited girls to their hotel room in Iceland.

MORE: Arsenal rival Manchester United for left-back transfer

This was against the ‘bubble’ rules in place at the moment to ensure that football can be played safely amid the coronavirus pandemic gripping the globe this year.

Man Utd are clearly not happy with Greenwood as he landed himself in trouble whilst representing his country, and it certainly is a real setback for a young player who has had such an impressive 2020 on the pitch.

The club’s statement read: “Manchester United are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation.”

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal rival Manchester United for left-back transfer
Gareth Southgate responds to Mason Greenwood & Phil Foden hotel controversy
Reps of £27m star in Manchester to intensify Man Utd transfer talks

It looks like Greenwood won’t have to quarantine for the moment, though of course that may change if he develops COVID-19 symptoms in the near future.

Iceland is not currently on the UK’s list of countries for whom you need to quarantine upon your return here.

More Stories Mason Greenwood

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. comediangoldenmathew says:
    September 7, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    Good

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.