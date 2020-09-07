Read on for the latest round up of Man Utd transfer gossip as the Red Devils look to follow on from their signing of Donny van de Beek.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side clearly still needs further strengthening this summer, and it looks like there could soon be some positive developments in that department.

Firstly, United continue to be linked with impressive young left-back Sergio Reguilon and he’s just hinted at a possible move to Old Trafford.

The Spain international could be a major upgrade on Luke Shaw if he does move to Man Utd, and fans can be encouraged by the fact that he’s removed Real Madrid from his bio.

Reguilon has also recently started following MUFC duo Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood, with the latter also following him back – surely something is brewing here.

Elsewhere, there’s yet another update on the Jadon Sancho transfer saga as Solskjaer supposedly nags Ed Woodward to do what it takes to get a deal over the line.

The Borussia Dortmund star remains a top target for the Red Devils, but it remains to be seen if Dortmund will back down after coming out so strongly in public to announce they planned to keep him.

United supporters will hope Solskjaer and Woodward can work something out in the weeks ahead.

Finally, there’s also talk from Spain that United have made a bid for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez.

The Uruguay international is a world class defender and could be ideal to come in as an upgrade on Victor Lindelof as Harry Maguire’s first choice partner.

Still, it’s claimed that Atletico are determined not to sell one of their most important players, despite United offering around £53million for the 25-year-old.